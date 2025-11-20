Local police department announces new member of their team

RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department announced that a new K9 is joining the team.

K9 Bane will be partnered with Officer Jacob Wolfal, according to a Facebook post.

The VFW Post 1108 purchase K9 Bane from Ultimate Canine at no cost to the city.

k9 Band is trained to find drugs, help find suspects and endangered people, and articles of evidence.

