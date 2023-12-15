Local police agency collecting items today as part of ‘Can’ the Cruiser food drive

DAYTON — A local police department will be collecting food items today.

The Dayton Police Department is hosting a ‘Can’ the Cruiser food drive starting this morning at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. this afternoon.

“Help make this holiday merry and bright for those in need across the City of Dayton,” the department said on social media.

They are asking for non-perishable food items such as canned goods, noodles, pasta sauces, and more that will be donated to the House of Bread.

It is taking place at the safety building at the 300 block of W. Third Street.

For more information, contact Christine Hamilton or Officer Troy Murphy at (937) 333-1108.

