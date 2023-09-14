Local pizza restaurant opening second location in the Miami Valley

BEAVERCREEK — If you’re a pizza lover, this is for you.

A local pizza restaurant announced it will be opening a new location in the Miami Valley.

Napoli’s Pizza, in Miamisburg, said in a social media post that it will be opening up a second location in Beavercreek.

The new location is set to open this Fall, the restaurant said in the post. Additional details have not been released.

Napoli’s Pizza is located at 718 N. Heincke Road.

BREAKING NEWS! We are so excited to announce the opening of our second Napoli's Pizza location this Fall! Beavercreek...













