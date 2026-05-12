Local park to close tomorrow for military training exercise

FAIRBORN — A local park will be closed tomorrow for a military training exercise.

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Fairfield Park in Fairborn will be closed on Wednesday, 13, while the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base conducts a scheduled training exercise at the park.

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The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The park will reopen when the training is complete.

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