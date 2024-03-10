Local OVI Task Force announces checkpoints for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

BUTLER COUNTY — A local county’s OVI Task Force announced it will be conducting multiple checkpoints during St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
According to the Butler County OVI Task Force Coordinator Pete Reising, the checkpoints will take place:
- Friday, March 15
- Saturday, March 16
The times and locations of each checkpoint will be released on the day the checkpoint is scheduled.
