Local organization stepping up to help community amid shutdown

BEAVERCREEK — In just a few days, more than 40 million people could lose their federal food and nutrition benefits.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke to a nonprofit stepping up to help. He’ll have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

Sharon Fulcher started the first community pantry 15 years ago.

Now there are 25 across Beavercreek, but recently the pantry’s challenges increased.

“We cannot keep our little pantries filled,” Fulcher said.

With the government shutdown now a month old, Fulcher said the phone keeps ringing.

Feed the Creek does not fill the pantries themselves; it leans on the community for help.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group