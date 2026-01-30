Local organization sees an increase in applications for utility assistance

DAYTON — Montgomery County residents are seeking increased help with utility bills as sub-zero wind chills and over a foot of snow make heating homes a challenge. The surge in requests comes as the region faces a week of freezing temperatures.

Erin Jeffries, president and CEO of the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, said the organization is seeing a significant rise in application volume for its utility assistance program. Data from the United Way of Greater Dayton shows that calls for electricity assistance rose to nearly 58% of all utility requests this January, up from 49% in January 2025.

Jeffries noted that the cold weather directly impacts the number of families seeking help. “We do see an increase in applications when it gets really cold out,” Jeffries said. “And so we’re seeing that right now.” She added that people are using multiple methods to reach out, including phone calls and online submissions. “We have a lot of folks who are coming in to apply, calling to apply, submitting their applications online,” Jeffries said. “Our volume has definitely increased.”

While organizations see more applications, residents are also taking personal steps to manage the cold. Shari Westmoreland, a Dayton resident, described the extra clothing required to combat sub-zero temperatures. “Hats, gloves, the usual boots and, you know, a couple pair of socks,” Westmoreland said. “You do what you have to do to stay warm.”

Beyond immediate heating needs, the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership offers a home weatherization program. Jeffries explained that the goal is to provide more than just temporary relief. “We want people to know that it’s not a handout, it’s a hand up,” Jeffries said. “We want to help people out of the circumstances that they’re in right now and put them on a course so that they can become self-sufficient.”

Consumer adviser Clark Howard suggested that homeowners can take simple steps to lower their energy costs.

Howard recommended focusing on proper insulation, programmable thermostats, and sealing drafts around doors and windows. “There are some simple things you can do,” Howard said.

He noted that while sealing drafts might be physically demanding, it pays off financially. “These are projects you can do yourself,” Howard said. “Yeah, you use a caulk gun a lot, you’re going to be really sore the next day, but your wallet isnot going to be sore at all.”

