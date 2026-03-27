Local NWS communications restored

WILMINGTON — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington says communications issues have been restored.

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They said in a social media post that “communications have been fully restored.”

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As previously reported by News Center 7, the outage was impacting radar and NOAA radios on Thursday night.

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The outage happened as severe weather moved through the region.

NWS Wilmington thanked NWS in Cleveland and Jackson, Kentucky for their assistance.

[2:50 AM] NWS Wilmington Ohio communications have been fully restored. Our thanks to NWS Jackson KY and NWS Cleveland OH for their assistance. — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 27, 2026

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