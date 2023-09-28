Local middle, high school dismisses early due to power outage

CLARK COUNTY — Students attending Tecumseh Middle and High School will have an early dismissal on Thursday.

Students will leave school early due to a power outage in the two schools’ kitchens, according to a Facebook post from Tecumseh Local Schools.

Due to the power outage, lunch will not be provided to students. Dismissal for both student drivers and bus riders will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Parents can pick up their children at Tecumseh Middle and High School.

Ohio Edison is reporting that 2,897 customers are without power in Clark County.

The remaining buildings will stay in session, according to the Facebook post.

