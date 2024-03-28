Local man, one the oldest living adults with cystic fibrosis, honored for lifelong efforts

KETTERING — A local man has been recognized for his lifelong efforts to help those impacted by cystic fibrosis, a rare respiratory disease.

John O’Neil was honored on his 70th birthday when Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner declared March 23, 2023 “John O’Neil Day.”

“It’s easy for me to sell (cystic fibrosis) and the cause ... I have been part of the families and people that have (cystic fibrosis). I lost my best friend back in 1986. It’s just what I can do to give back,” O’Neil said.

O’Neil’s path has been anything but easy, his parents told him he would probably not make it past the age of 5.

Due to the treatment he has received he developed colon cancer and non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

He got a kidney courtesy of his wife Carol and in the late 1990s underwent a double lung transplant, a procedure that left him blind, contributing to the lowest point of his life.

Through it all O’Neil overcome the challenges one by one helping to raise awareness and money for the fight against cystic fibrosis.

He understands more than anyone what adversity is and said it’s all about putting one foot in front of the other.

“I do have my moments but I just wanted to try to stay as positive as possible. I know what my parents did for me, and all these people, wonderful doctors and nurses and hospitals. They’ve kept me alive and I’m very, very grateful for that,” he said.

O’Neil was recently diagnosed with bile duct cancer and is now undergoing treatment following radiation.

He said his faith has played a huge role in his journey.

















