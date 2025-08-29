Local man injured in deadly crash involving semi

BROWN COUNTY — A local man was injured in a deadly crash involving a semi on Friday morning.

Around 6:40 a.m. Troopers with the Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched to State Route 32 in Brown County on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Impala operated by 46-year-old Robert Carr of Manchester and a semi-truck operated by 75-year-old John Neace of Jamestown were traveling northwest on SR 32.

The impala was driving behind the semi in the northbound left lane when it failed to leave a clear distance ahead and struck the back of the semi’s trailer.

The impala drove partially under the trailer when hitting it.

Carr was trapped and had to be extricated from the impala. He was flown by air ambulance to UC Medical Center with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Carr’s passenger, 57-year-old Lawrence Allen of Manchester, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Neace was taken to Mercy Health - Mount Orab Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

