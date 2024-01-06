Local man injured after being hit by car Friday night

DAYTON — A man was injured after being hit by a car in Dayton Friday night.

The crash happened around 9:21 p.m. on S. Patterson Blvd. near Apple St., according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

A white Kia Optima was going north on S. Patterson Blvd. when it hit a 55-year-old Dayton man.

The man allegedly jaywalked into the path of the Kia, the report stated.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

