Local man on fixed income shares struggles with renting; Real estate lawyer provides tips

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A man reached out to News Center 7 for help after having issues with his apartment complex management and ownership.

James Simpson receives Social Security retirement benefits. He relies on his monthly checks.

“My bills are paid through Social Security. That’s what pays the rent here in my apartment,” Simpson said.

He stays in his Miami Township apartment, and late fees have been sticking around, too.

Simpson says to the tune of $100 a month.

“That’s $100 that I could use for groceries, gas in my truck, just and to pay other bills,” he said.

Simpson said he’s been working with apartment management and ownership to get the due date for his rent moved from the first of the month to the second Wednesday of the month. It’s when he gets his SSA check.

“I can’t seem to get answers. I get, I feel like I’m getting a run around,” he said.

Andrew Zeigler has been a lawyer for 20 years and deals with real estate law.

“Ohio law has some things you cannot put in a lease agreement, but nothing to do with due dates or anything like that,” Zeigler said.

He said a rent due date is something tenants can negotiate in their lease agreement.

“If it’s a simple fix of moving the due date past a couple weeks, I don’t see why that would be an unreasonable request by a tenant,” Zeigler said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

