Local man convicted of beating woman with cell phone, strangling her with her own hair

GREENE COUNTY — A man is facing over a decade in prison after being convicted of a violent attack in Greene County.

A Greene County jury found Christopher Barron, 37, guilty of felonious assault and abduction on Thursday, Prosecutor David D. Hayes announced Friday.

In March, a female victim arrived at Soin Medical Center with significant bruising on her face. She told police that Barron attacked her at home.

The victim claimed Barron used a cell phone as a weapon, jabbed her in the stomach with a butcher knife, and strangled her with her own hair. She also said he took the knife after using it and stuck in a wall.

When officers executed a search warrant at the home, they found the knife in the wall, according to the prosecutor’s office. The blade had dried blood on it.

Barron has prior convictions and has served prison time on five previous occasions. With Thursday’s conviction, he now faces 14 to 18 years in prison.

“Due to the collaboration between (the) Fairborn Police Department and the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, a dangerous felon is off the street and behind bars,” Hayes said.

