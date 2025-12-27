Local Italian restaurant closed

URBANA — A local Italian restaurant is now closed.

Eatly announced on social media earlier this month that its last day of operation would be on Dec. 20 in Urbana.

It began as an outdoor venue during the Covid era in Springfield and opened on Miami Street in Downtown Urbana in 2024.

The owner said that his parents need ”100% caregiving,” according to the social media post.

“We want to thank everyone over the years who have believed, supported, and have become friends,” they said on Dec. 20. “We love all of you and couldn’t have existed without your support!”

The Eatly owner said that the new owners of the Miami Street location “are wonderful people” and have known them for years.

