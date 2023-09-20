Local foul-smelling biodigester to shut down, Ohio Attorney General says

BATH TWP. — A local biodigester is closing down for good after continuing complaints about foul odors stemming from environmental violations.

Renergy has agreed to permanently shut down its organic waste facility in Greene County, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday.

“Renergy’s shutdown will eliminate both the environmental problems in this case and the olfactory nuisance that the site has become,” Yost said, noting he’s asked for court approval on an order to let the company begin a cleanup.

News Center 7 has reported on the biodigester in Bath Township multiple times over the last year and a half. In April 2022, attorneys for Bath Township and Fairborn filed a federal lawsuit against the operators of the biodigester, Renergy and Dovetail Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) claiming the facility has been operating in violation of the federal Clean Air Act.

The state previously sued Renergy on behalf of the Ohio EPA for air and water pollution violations at both the company’s digesters. Their second facility is in Morrow County. The company was accused of illegally accepting and storing excessive organic waste at both facilities.

While the air pollution violations were addressed, the water pollution violations have persisted, according to Yost’s office.

In a filing requesting to amend a consent order and enter a final judgment, the court would require the site to:

Stop accepting feedstock and waste by Oct. 1, 2023.

Empty the digestate storage tank by Dec. 15, 2023.

Empty and clean the digester and other equipment by Jan. 15, 2024.

Submit documentation of the emptying and cleaning by Jan. 30, 2024.

Request termination of its permits and certify that the facility is permanently shut down by Jan. 31, 2024.

The filing also asked for an additional $25,000 in penalties. Those could be suspended if Renergy complies with the requirements.

The two parties are now waiting for a judge to approve the final judgment.

