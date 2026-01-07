Local deli named Best Deli in Ohio

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A local deli has been named the best deli in Ohio.

All The Best Delicatessen in Washington Township received the honor in a recent article published by Family Vacations U.S.

The recognition as Ohio’s best deli comes from a guide that highlights local favorites across the country, emphasizing establishments that residents fiercely support. All The Best Delicatessen is noted for its commitment to using fresh, flavorful ingredients, contributing to its reputation as a culinary gem in the Dayton community.

“We’re incredibly honored to be named Ohio’s best deli by Family Vacations U.S.,” said Lee Schear, owner of All The Best Delicatessen. “Our team works every day to deliver authentic deli favorites made from scratch, and to build a place where locals and visitors alike feel at home. This recognition validates the passion we pour into every sandwich, pickle, and smile that we serve.”

More information on All The Best Delicatessen can be found here.

