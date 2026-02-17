Local county launches new initiatives to protect at-risk children from human trafficking

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County Children Services is launching two new initiatives designed to protect at-risk youth from human trafficking and exploitation.

The county was selected by the Ohio Department of Children and Youth as one of three pilot sites in the state to improve how agencies identify and respond to child trafficking.

The initiatives come as national data highlights the vulnerability of children who have experienced abuse or neglect, according to a media release.

More than 32,000 reports of missing children were received in 2025, with approximately one in seven of those children identified as likely victims of child sex trafficking, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Officials noted that traffickers often target youth who lack stable support systems or have a history of running away.

Montgomery County Children Services will lead the local implementation with a dedicated staff member focused exclusively on trafficking cases.

The state will fully fund this position in Montgomery County to strengthen investigations, intake coordination, and trauma-informed care.

A second initiative focuses on supporting youth who frequently run away or go missing.

Under this program, a local nonprofit will lead non-police response efforts to provide early intervention.

More information is available on the Ohio Department of Children and Youth website.

