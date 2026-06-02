Local companies to create new jobs, payroll due to state incentives

DAYTON — Two local companies are growing thanks to state incentives.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, their end of the deal includes creating around a combined 300 new jobs and more than $25 million in payroll each year.

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On Tuesday, News Center 7’s John Bedell talked to the Dayton Development Coalition about the growth.

“It’s always good to see growth. And I think too that it speaks to the expertise that we have here in this region, that companies have the confidence to grow here and new ones have confidence to come here and establish a presence,” Julie Sullivan, with Dayton Development Coalition, said.

First, there’s Miami Valley-based Killer Brownie.

It got a state tax break to move from its current facility in Miamisburg to a new building a few miles away, near Austin Boulevard and State Route 741 in Springboro.

This new facility is more than double the size.

Killer Brownie told News Center 7 that the new building will be the size of nearly two and a half football fields, house a new headquarters, and an expanded operations facility.

“This moment is about more than a new facility- it’s about investing in the future of our team, our brand, and the culture that has shaped Killer Brownie from the beginning,” Chimene Mayne-Ross, Killer Brownie CEO, said. “Bringing everyone together under one roof creates space for deeper collaboration, continued innovation, and the kind of connection that allows us to keep delivering something truly special to consumers across the country.”

The state said the move will come with a pledge to create 82 new jobs and $6 million in new annual payroll.

“Killer Brownie has been growing pretty significantly over the last several years,” Sullivan said. “They’re in over 10,000 stores across the country.”

“So, it’s neat to think about a homegrown business like that being more of a household name across the country,” she added.

Then there’s AreoVironment, or AV, which has a presence in Beavercreek.

“Dayton and the surrounding community is where some of the nation’s most important advanced research and defense innovation is happening, and proximity to the customer matters. Being close to Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and the broader defense innovation ecosystem allows our teams to collaborate faster, transition technology more rapidly, and deliver advanced capabilities directly aligned with mission needs,” Wahid Nawabi, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer at AV, said.

The defense contractor will be growing its Beavercreek campus, plus expanding into a second location in Xenia.

“AV’s decision to expand in Greene County is another powerful signal that Ohio is the place where America’s most advanced aerospace and defense companies can thrive,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The state said this growth comes with the promise of 200 new jobs and more than $19 million in yearly payroll.

“I love the fact that we have these two projects that are very different, but I think that that really speaks to the expertise in this region that we can do anything that comes our way, and it also helps us diversify our economy,” Sullivan said.

As a part of their state incentive packages, both Killer Brownie and AV expect to hit their new job and payroll metrics by the end of 2029.

The other companies that will be growing due to state incentives include:

OPmobility Exterior USA, LLC in Wood County

Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. in Cuyahoga and Franklin counties

AAA Club Alliance Inc. in Hamilton and Franklin counties

Weidmann Electrical Technology Inc. in Butler and Champaign counties

Cologix, Inc. and Cologix US, Inc., in Delaware and Licking counties

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