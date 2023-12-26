Local community suspends police department, turns to Sheriff’s Office starting Jan. 1

SOUTH VIENNA, Clark County — A village in Clark County is suspending its police department starting at the beginning of the new year.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis speaks with the Village of South Vienna’s Mayor Toni Keller about why the council made this decision on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The village has contracted with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to have a deputy patrol the village 40 hours a week.

The Village of South Vienna is small with a population of approximately 573 people, according to the Census Reporter.

In a statement sent to News Center 7 from Keller, in part, it said:

“The Clark County Sheriff can provide police functions and protection services for the Village that better meet the needs of the Village.”

