Local community encouraged to use new app that pinpoints emergency locations

KETTERING, Montgomery County — A local city is encouraging its community to download an app that can help you pinpoint your exact location in an emergency.

It’s called the ‘what3words’ app.

The app's Chief Marketing Officer Giles Rhys Jones explained how it works.

“We’ve cut the world up into 57 trillion 10-foot by 10-foot squares and we’ve given each one of those squares a unique three-word code,” Jones said.

All of the information to help you figure out where you’re located is in the palm of your hand.

First responders can track down your location if you give them the phrase.

“It works offline. So, you don’t need a data connection, it takes a GPS signal and allows you to navigate to that specific location,” Jones said. “It’s actually being adopted a lot by emergency services.”

The City of Kettering wants its community members to download the app.

Kettering officials said the app has been successfully used by 911 dispatchers in situations where the exact address is unknown.

Just like in Richmond, Virginia, where the app was used to find a man who had fallen down a 40-foot hole.

Kettering residents Lydia and Bill Ingram said they are happy to know apps like this exist, especially since they just moved to the area and it’s still relatively new.

“That’s pretty good, yeah I feel like that’s pretty good too,” the Ingrams said.

City officials think this is a good tool to use if you need to know your precise location.

