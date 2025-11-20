Local city warns of new zoning scam

SPRINGFIELD — The City of Springfield’s Planning and Zoning Division is warning residents of a new scam.

The scam consists of fraudulent emails that are being sent to applicants, according to a Facebook post.

The emails include fake invoices and are requesting wire payments from applicants.

The City of Springfield said that they do not request wire payments for zoning services.

If you receive one of these emails, do not send a payment.

Verify with the City of Springfield by contacting them at 937-521-8096 to verify.

