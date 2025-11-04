Local city council votes to prevent future stand-alone gas stations in city limits

TIPP CITY — City council members in Tipp City voted this week on potentially banning any new stand-alone gas stations from coming to the city.

The ordinance to “limit the future use of property for automotive fuel sales” within the city limits passed on Tuesday.

The ordinance also ensures “that a potential grocery store would not be precluded from including fuel sales as an accessory outlot as part of their overall operation.”

While discussing the ordinance, council member John Kessler voiced his opposition.

“I don’t think it’s the business of ours to tell a property owner how they can develop our property,” Kessler said. “If we want to make sure a property is developed such a way, we should buy the property and then we can control what goes on it.”

The ordinance was passed by a vote of 6 to 1, with Kessler being the one vote against it.

