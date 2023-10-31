Local church among over a dozen reporting theft, vandalism of Issue 1 signs

CENTERVILLE — There have been several theft and vandalism reports at Catholic schools, churches, and cemeteries in southwest Ohio, including in the Miami Valley. The Archdiocese of Cincinnati says they have to do political signs ahead of Election Day.

More than a dozen locations within the Archdiocese displaying signs opposing Issue 1 have reported instances of theft or vandalism, according to a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

One of those locations is Incarnation Catholic Church in Centerville.

On Oct. 18, the front door window of the church was spray painted to cover the Issue 1 signed in the interior of the window.

A photo of the vandalism showed “Vote Yes” painted over part of the sign.

