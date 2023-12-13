Local Chinese restaurant closing its doors, relocating

SPRINGBORO — A local Chinese restaurant announced it is closing its doors and plans to relocate.

China Cottage, located at 784 N. Main St. in Springboro, announced in a social media post its last day of service will be December 31.

“Big changes are on the horizon,” the restaurant said in the post. “As our lease in our current Springboro location concludes at the end of this year, we are gearing up for an incredible relocation.”

Its Centerville location will remain open and is just eight miles away at 6290 Far Hills Avenue.

The restaurant is building a new and improved space nearby, the post said.

A reopening date has not been announced.

For updates from the restaurant, you can visit their Facebook page.

