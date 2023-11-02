Local brothers start food truck serving up smash burgers

DAYTON — Two Northridge High School graduates have opened a new food truck serving up smash burgers.

Austin Warman, 25, and his brother Justin (JJ) Hamilton, 20, started “the Food Pitt,” a food truck offering smash burgers with a variety of toppings, homemade mac and cheese, and more.

Warman said he and his brother worked in the restaurant industry during and after high school, but he wanted to do something more with his life.

After finding a 1967 empty aluminum box truck on Facebook Marketplace, Warman said the duo worked on it every day for months to get it ready to become an operatable food truck.

“We worked on it almost every day like a 9 to 5 job,” Warman said.

Warman said they didn’t want to overcomplicate it and the goal was to just make quality food that stands out.

“Our food is not concession food, our goal is not to be known as another hotdog/burger truck,” Warman told News Center 7. “We want to be known for quality food made our way.”

The food truck’s logo is Warman’s pitbull, Abel.

For more information about the Food Pitt or to track where they will be next, you can visit their Facebook page here.

