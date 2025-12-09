L.L. Bean coming to Greene County

BEAVERCREEK — L.L. Bean is planning to open a new store in Beavercreek next year.

The location is one of eight new stores planned across the U.S., according to a media release.

The location will open in Fall 2026.

Information about where exactly in Beavercreek the store will be located was not included.

The company said additional details will be released next year.

