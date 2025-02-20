LIVE UPDATES: Winter Weather Advisory for entire region; snow showers this morning

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley is dealing with another round of snow showers Thursday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the entire region until 11 a.m. today.

Winter Weather Alerts Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz continues to TRACK this system. She has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. through 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Snow showers are expected to lighten up this morning. We will be left with flurries.

Ritz says accumulations are expected to range between a half-inch to 1.5 inches across the area.

Untreated back roads are snow-covered. The bridges and overpasses are slick. The sides of the interstates and highways have slick spots.

Drivers should use caution during the morning commute.

Futurecast for wind gusts Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Wind gusts will pick up today gusting between 20 to 25 mph.

“Snow will have no issue blowing back onto the roads. Rural roads exposed to farmland remain tricky through the day due to the blowing snow,” said Ritz.

We will update this story.

Warming trend begins Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group