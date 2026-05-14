UPDATE: All lanes back open after crash in I-75 construction zone

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 8:20 A.M.

All lanes are back open after a crash in the construction zone on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Thursday.

The crash was on northbound I-75 near Stanley Avenue.

It blocked the contraflow lane. It has since reopened.

-INITIAL STORY-

Drivers saw delays after a crash in the construction zone on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Thursday.

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The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. on northbound I-75 near Stanley Avenue.

TRENDING STORIES:

OHGO cameras show that at least one vehicle is not moving in the contraflow lane on NB I-75.

Traffic is backed up on I-75 between N Main Street and State Route 4.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

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