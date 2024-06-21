UPDATE: Rollover crash sends 5-year-old, newborn to the hospital

CLAYTON — UPDATE @ 9:57 a.m.:

Two children were taken to the hospital after a Clayton crash on Friday morning.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m. near the 4700 block of Sweet Potato Ridge Road.

A Honda Civic was the only car involved in the crash. Clayton Police Chief Matt Hamlin said the Civic overturned during the crash.

Along with the driver, there was a 5-year-old and newborn inside the car at the time of the crash. Both children were transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital to be evaluated.

No injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

