At least 2 injured after crash at Dayton intersection

DAYTON — At least two people were injured after a crash in Dayton early Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers and medics responded at around 2:26 a.m. to a reported crash on Salem and Malvern Avenues, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatch supervisor confirmed that medics transported two people to an area hospital.

No other information about what caused the crash is available.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department (DPD) to learn what caused the crash and how serious the injuries are.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]