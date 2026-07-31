At least 2 injured after crash at Dayton intersection

DAYTON — At least two people were injured after a crash in Dayton early Friday.
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Officers and medics responded at around 2:26 a.m. to a reported crash on Salem and Malvern Avenues, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.
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The dispatch supervisor confirmed that medics transported two people to an area hospital.
No other information about what caused the crash is available.
News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department (DPD) to learn what caused the crash and how serious the injuries are.
We will continue to follow this story.
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