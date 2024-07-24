At least 2 injured after car reportedly hits house in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — At least two people are hurt after a crash in Auglaize County.

The crash was reported shortly after noon near the intersection of State Route 364 and Southland Road.

The crash reportedly involved a car that hit a house, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers.

An iWitness7 viewer shared photos from the scene. They show at least two cars involved and the fence outside of a home with damage to it.

At least two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not known at this time.

News Center 7 reached out to state troopers for more information. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

