Man hospitalized due to shooting in Springfield; Suspect at large

SPRINGFIELD — A man was shot and hospitalized following a shooting in Springfield Saturday night.

>> PHOTOS: At least 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Springfield

Just before 10 p.m., Springfield Police were called to the 200 block of Rosewood Avenue to reports of a shooting, a Springfield Lieutenant said.

Officers, arriving at the scene, found one man suffering at least one gunshot wound, while another person suffered a graze wound. The man was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment. The second victim refused transport and was treated at the scene.

The severity of the man’s injury was unknown at the time of questioning. Springfield Police detectives responded to the hospital to gather more information for their investigation.

No suspect was taken into custody at this time. There was also no descriptions of the suspect.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

