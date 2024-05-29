At least 1 injured after officer-involved shooting at Kroger near Cincinnati; suspect detained

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — At least one person has been injured after a shooting at a Kroger location in Colerain Township Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the Kroger Marketplace at 3636 Springdale Road after a shooting, Colerain Township spokesperson Jim Love told our news partners at WCPO.

An officer was involved in the shooting but was not injured, Love said.

Love said additional injuries are possible.

Love said officers pursued and detained a suspect. He said he was unsure if the suspect was the one person reported injured.

