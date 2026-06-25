At least 1 injured after ceiling collapses inside Dayton home

DAYTON — At least one person was injured after a ceiling collapsed inside a Dayton home early Thursday morning.
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Firefighters responded around 1:10 a.m. to the 1400 block of Lexington Avenue on a report of a structure collapse, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.
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When they arrived, they found the damage was mainly in the drywall and ceiling insulation.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that there was no structural damage to the home.
Medics transported at least one person to an area hospital.
News Center 7 is working to learn that person’s condition.
We will continue to follow this story.
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