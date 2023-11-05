Leaf collection continues in local residential areas

KETTERING — Leaf collection in a Montgomery County city will continue this week.

The City of Kettering’s public service crews will move into District 9, which includes neighborhoods south of Stroop Road and West of Far Hills Avenue.

If they are able, crews hope to move into District 10 too, which includes neighborhoods west of Southern Boulevard, south of Dorothy Lane, and North of Stroop Road.

To view a map illustrating the locations of each district, visit the city’s website.

The final collection day is Monday, Nov. 27, according to the city’s website.

The city provided a few reminders for those looking to get their leaves removed from their property:

It can take days for crews to get through a single district.

Districts do not have assigned collection dates, instead removal time is dependent on weather conditions and the amount of leave.

Don’t wait to put leaves out on the curb.

Crews will make several passes through the districts.

Ensure no vehicles are parked near the leaf piles to ensure crews can access them.

Don’t mix grass clippings, tree branches, or brush into the leaves.

Don’t block storm drains or waterways.

Don’t put the leaves in bags.

Contact the Post Leaf Collection Disposal Options if you need leaves collected before or after crews come through your district.

