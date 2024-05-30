Leaders unveil new model policy for cell phone use in Ohio schools

COLUMBUS — A model policy has been unveiled for cell phone use in Ohio schools.

Governor Mike DeWine announced the publication Wednesday of a model policy designed to minimize student use of cell phones during school hours in Ohio.

Under the policy, students are prohibited from using cell phones or other electronic devices on school property during school hours, according to the governor’s spokesperson.

Students are required to keep their cell phones in a secure place. This includes a locker, backpack, or storage device the district provides.

“By removing the distraction of cell phones from classrooms, our school children will be free to flourish and will see improved academic engagement and social interaction,” said Governor DeWine in a statement. “Schools that implement this model policy will quickly see positive results by giving children a break from the nonstop notifications that have proven to be harmful to student performance and mental health.”

If a student violates the rule, the model policy suggests the following disciplinary actions:

Give the student a verbal warning and require the student to store the student’s cell phone in accordance with this policy.

Securely store the student’s cell phone in a teacher- or administrator-controlled locker, bin, or drawer for the duration of the class or period.

Place the student’s cell phone in the school’s central office for the remainder of the school day.

Place the student’s cell phone in the school’s central office to be picked up by the student’s parent or guardian.

Schedule a conference with the student’s parent or guardian to discuss the student’s cell phone use.

Other (insert as needed).

The model cell phone policy was created by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce (DEW) as part of the requirements of House Bill 250 and will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

It was unanimously passed in both the Ohio Senate and House of Representatives.

All schools are required to adopt cell phone policies by July 2025, ahead of the 2025-26 school year.

To see the full model policy, visit this website.

