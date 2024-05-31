Leaders looking to crack down on reckless activity of ATVs, dirt bikes in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Leaders say it is time to go after the reckless activity of some ATVs and dirt bike riders.

People in Columbus say groups of riders speed up and down busy streets, disrupting business during the day and waking them up at night, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The city says they are dangerous and both a nuisance and illegal.

“They have no regard for community norms,” said Zach Klein, attorney. “On top of that, they’re threatening all of us because you could lose control of those vehicles immediately and injure yourself, kill yourself, or somebody else.”

He told WBNS that if Columbus police catch riders, there will be no plea deals.

Riders would have to pay every fine and impound cost.

News Center 7 previously reported back in March that the City of Dayton is cracking down on illegal ATVs and dirt bikes.

Dayton City Commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance labeling riding non-street legal vehicles on city streets as “reckless operation.”

It was passed as an emergency ordinance, meaning it goes into place immediately.

