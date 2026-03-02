Last-second tip-in caps Wright State comeback win at Northern Kentucky

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY — The Wright State University completed an incredible second-half comeback against Northern Kentucky on Saturday night.

Michael Imariagbe’s putback capped Wright State’s comeback from a 20-point deficit.

His tip-in with less than a second left helped the Raiders beat the Norse, 92-91, in Highland Heights, Kentucky.

WSU ends the regular season with a 20-11 overall record and 15-5 in the Horizon League.

Northern Kentucky led, 53-33, with 56 seconds left until halftime. Wright State cut it to 53-35 at the break.

They scored 12 of the first 17 points in the second half to cut the deficit to 58-45.

NKU rebuilt the lead to 64-47 with 13:39 remaining.

The Norse maintained a double-digit lead, 84-71, with 5:40 remaining.

The Raiders went on a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to 86-83 with 2:46 to play.

Wright State led, 90-88, with 16 seconds left. But Donovan Oday’s three-point play reclaimed the lead, 91-90, with eight seconds left.

WSU got it up to the floor, but T.J. Burch missed a driving layup. Imariagbe was there to tip in the miss with 0.2 seconds left.

Wright State is the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming Horizon League Championship. They will host a first-round game on Wednesday at the Nutter Center.

They will play either Cleveland State or IU Indy at 7 p.m.

Visit this website to purchase tickets.

