XENIA — There is a large police presence in the area of the 100 block of Miami Avenue as part of an investigationg of a reported shooting.

>> Gunman robs bank in West Carrollton

The shooting was reported about 6:45 p.m. in the area of Xenia Station, 150 Miami Ave.

We are working to learn more. We will update this developing report when more information is made available.









©2023 Cox Media Group