Kings Island gives first look at new drinks for 2026 season

MASON — Kings Island has given a first look at new drinks coming for the 2026 season.

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The new menu features a mix of mocktails and cocktails.

Non-alcoholic drinks include a build-your-own boba at the Container Bar in Action Zone or a Cosmic Lemonade at the Orion Beer Cart.

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Cocktails include the Angry Peach, Blackberry Lemonade Breeze, and The French Mule.

The 2026 season kicks off on Saturday, April 18.

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