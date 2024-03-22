KeyBank opens new office space in Downtown Dayton

DAYTON — KeyBank celebrated the grand opening of its new office space in Downtown Dayton on Thursday.

It happened on the 19th floor of the 130 Building at the 100 block of W. 2nd Street.

KeyBank moved from the former KeyBank Tower, Dayton’s second tallest building.

They are now one black away in that space.

News Center 7 spoke with the bank’s market president Thursday about why they moved.

“Corporate real estate in general,” said Jeff Bardonaro, KeyBank Dayton Market President. “You’ve seen that across the board where we’re consolidating spaces. In the old space, we had 45,000 square feet and three floors. Now, we’re moving down to 6,000 square feet, and it’s just an upgrade in space and elevating the team and presence that we have in our market.”

He added that KeyBank started scoping out a new location two years ago, but knew they wanted to maintain their presence in Downtown Dayton.

