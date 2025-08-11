‘Keeping our city safe;’ Area police, U.S. Marshals arrest wanted felon

RICHMOND, Indiana — The U.S. Marshals Service worked with the Richmond Police Department to bring a wanted felon into custody.

On Friday morning, the Richmond Police Department and the United States Marshals Service worked together to locate and arrest Joshua Robinson, a wanted felon, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Officers approached Robinson in the 1600 block of South 3rd Street in Richmond, Indiana, before he fled in a vehicle.

Law enforcement pursued him throughout parts of the city before the chase was ended with tire deflation devices, according to the post.

With the help of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Cambridge City Police Department, Robinson was taken into custody without further incident.

Robinson was arrested on his outstanding 2nd-degree felony drug warrants, along with Resisting Law Enforcement, a 6th-degree felony, Reckless Driving, and Possession of Marijuana, both Misdemeanors.

“This arrest shows what happens when agencies work side by side with one goal, keeping our city safe,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said. “The men and women of RPD, along with our law enforcement partners, will always meet the challenge of bringing dangerous offenders into custody and protecting our community.”

