K9 with Huber Heights PD receives bullet proof vest

K9 Samo, with the Huber Heights Police Department, was given a new bulletproof vest on Monday, March 25.

The Ohio Law Enforcement K9 Association provided the bulletproof vest from Bullet Blocker, according to a Facebook post.

Huber Heights Police Officer Waler is K9 Samo’s Handler.

“OLEKA takes safety very seriously for all of our members – two-legged and four. It is our mission to see that every Ohio Police K-9 has a bullet and stab resistant vest,” OLEKA said on their official website.

