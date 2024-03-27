Final numbers of Texas Roadhouse fundraiser for Logan County to be released today

TROY — The final tallies are being counted after a fundraiser for victims of the Tornado in Logan County.

Texas Roadhouse locations across the state raised money for people affected by the deadly tornado in Logan County. Catch News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz’s report on the money raised here in the Miami Valley on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Staff at the Texas Roadhouse in Troy were expecting a huge turnout on Tuesday, and they were not disappointed.

The restaurant was packed last night during the dinner rush, something that staff told News Center 7 is not typical for a Tuesday.

100% of profits from almost two dozen restaurants will go to people hit hard by the deadly tornado outbreak.

Staff told News Center 7 they expected to serve about 700 people at the Troy location alone.

“We’re here for the donations,” Troy resident, Bruce Campbell said.

In just an hour and a half, they raised more than $8,000.

“I think it’s fantastic, absolutely fantastic,” Arcanum resident Laura Marker said.

The full numbers on just how much money was raised are expected to be released today.

