K9 officer retires after serving 8 years at Ohio police department

AVON — A K9 officer has retired after eight years of service at an Ohio police department.

K9 Jax worked his last shift this week for the Avon Police Department, according to a social media post.

He worked for over seven years with his handler, Sgt. Chris Barton.

“Jax will now enjoy retirement living at home with the Barton family,” the department said.

Barton has also served as a K9 handler for over 16 years with two different K9s.

Police K9 retires after 8 years of service in Ohio Photo contributed by Avon Police (via Facebook) (Avon Police (via Facebook)/Avon Police (via Facebook))

