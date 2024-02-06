Juveniles arrested after allegedly leading police on chase in stolen car

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Two juveniles are facing charges after they allegedly led police on a chase over the weekend.

On Jan. 4, Miami Township officers spotted a stolen car on State Route 741 and attempted to stop it, according to a social media post by Miami Township Police Department.

The car did not stop and entered the city of Springboro where Springboro officers assisted in the chase.

After several minutes the suspects were found near where they had abounded the stolen car.

The two juveniles were arrested and booked into Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the social media post.







