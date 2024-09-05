‘Just pray for rain;’ Drought conditions causes concern for local farmers

CLARK COUNTY — As the drought conditions continue across the Miami Valley, farmers are seeing problems with their crops.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher talks to one local farmer who has been trying to stay afloat in the difficult conditions on News Center 7 at 5:00.

It could affect their crop yield this year, and may affect prices at the grocery store.

We will continue updating this story.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



