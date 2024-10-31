Jury reaches verdict in trial of 58-year-old charge in connection to Xenia shooting

XENIA — A Greene County jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a 58-year-old charged in connection to a Xenia shooting back in April.

Roger Creamer Junior was found guilty of multiple felonies including felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, improperly handing firearms in a motor vehicle, and aggravated menacing, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

Evidence at the trial established that on the evening of April 28, he drove his mother’s vehicle to a Xenia house where two men were on the back porch.

Creamer exited the vehicle with a gun, pointed it at the first victim, and threatened to kill him. The second victim stood up, grabbed the gun, and attempted to disarm Creamer. He held on to the gun, fired a shot, and missed. Cramer then ran from the scene, the prosecutor’s office said.

At the scene, police found two parts of a fragmented bullet and a .45 caliber spent shell just feet from where Creamer fired.

He was found in Washington Court House and arrested at his mother’s home.

Creamer is facing over 30 years in prison.

