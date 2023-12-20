Jury issues verdict in case of man accused of stabbing ex-lover in Huber Heights

DAYTON — A jury has come to a verdict in the case of a man accused of stabbing a 59-year-old man to death.

Barry Pence, 24, was found guilty on all counts of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence, according to court documents.

Pence stabbed and killed James Woolard of Huber Heights in September 2021.

News Center 7 previously reported prosecutors explained that the relationship between Pence and Woolard changed from an ordinary work friendship to something else.

Prosecutor Jennifer Buschur said Pence and Woolard met while working at a car parts plant.

“They were co-workers, it was a friendship that evolved into a romantic relationship,” Buschur told a jury in opening statements on Tuesday.

When their relationship became strained and Pence would not return Woolard’s calls, he allegedly threatened to expose private information about Pence. Prosecutors said this angered Pence so much that he bought a knife at a gas station, went to Woolard’s home, and stabbed him 20 times.

Defense said that Pence did not realize the seriousness of his actions and had bipolar and schizoaffective disorder.

A jury deliberated for two hours before deciding that Pence was guilty.

He will be sentenced at a later date.





